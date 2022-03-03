Creighton's Emma Ronsiek named to All-Big East first team

Creighton sophomore forward Emma Ronsiek, who has averaged a team-leading 15.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, was named to the All-Big East first team as the conference announced its honors Thursday.

Ronsiek was one three honored for the Bluejays, who finished third in the Big East standings after being picked sixth in the preseason.

Morgan Maly, a sophomore from Crete, was named sixth-woman of the year. The left-hander is third on the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game and has hit 70 3-pointers.

Sophomore Lauren Jensen was named co-most improved player along with Lior Garzon of Villanova.​

Jensen has hit a team-best 74 3s while shooting 44.8% from behind the arc. Jensen, who also was named to the all-league second team, is second on the team in scoring at 12.3 points.

The Big East player of the year was Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist.​ She helped the Wildcats finish second in the standings.

DePaul's Aneesah Morrow, who had a career-high 41 points and 18 rebounds last Sunday in a 90-84 win at Creighton, was named freshman of the year.

The Big East tournament begins Friday in Connecticut. The first game was the Bluejays will be Saturday at 8:30 p.m. against the winner of the Seton Hall-Butler game.

