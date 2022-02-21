Creighton's Emma Ronsiek, Ryan Nembhard earn Big East honors

For the sixth time this season, Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard has been named the Big East freshman of the week.
Nembhard averaged 16.3 points, 5.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds while playing nearly every minute as Creighton went 3-0 for the week.
His efforts included 19 points and six assists against DePaul last Thursday, and he capped the week by leading the Bluejays to an 83-82 win over Marquette on Sunday.
Nembhard had 18 points in that win, tying a season-high with four 3-pointers and five assists. He turned one of the pivotal plays when he grabbed a loose ball, drove to the other end and found Ryan Hawkins for a layup that gave Creighton the lead for good at 80-79.
Nembhard is on pace to become the first Big East freshman in a decade to play more than 34 minutes per game.
Creighton will play at St. John's at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Also, sophomore Emma Ronsiek was named the Big East player of the week after leading Creighton women's basketball to two road wins.
The forward averaged 21 points, nine rebounds and shot 51.7% from the field in helping the Jays improve to 20-7. She hit six of her nine 3-point attempts.
Ronsiek finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds in a double-overtime win at Seton Hall on Sunday.
Photos: Creighton men's basketball hosts Georgetown
