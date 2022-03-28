Creighton's Emma Rosonke is named Big East softball player of the week

Creighton sophomore Emma Rosonke was named the Big East softball player of the week after she drove in 12 runs over the weekend against Providence.
The Omaha Burke graduate went 4 of 9 at the plate with a pair of three-run home runs and a grand slam. The grand slam was Creighton's first since 2019.
Rosonke has a Big East-leading 33 RBIs this season. She also leads the team in batting average (.373) and home runs (7).
Creighton will play at Nebraska at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
