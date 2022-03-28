 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creighton's Emma Rosonke is named Big East softball player of the week

  • Updated
  • 0

Creighton sophomore Emma Rosonke was named the Big East softball player of the week after she drove in 12 runs over the weekend against Providence.

The Omaha Burke graduate went 4 of 9 at the plate with a pair of three-run home runs and a grand slam. The grand slam was Creighton's first since 2019.

Rosonke has a Big East-leading 33 RBIs this season. She also leads the team in batting average (.373) and home runs (7).

Creighton will play at Nebraska at 4 p.m. Tuesday.​

