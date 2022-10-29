Creighton's exhibition game vs. Drury expected to answer some preseason questions

The maniacal countdown of the hours until college basketball’s return have flamed out over the past week. Not because of football, either.

Hoops are back.

Top-secret scrimmages bound to whispers. Premature predictions formed by pay-per-view preseason matchups between some of the nation’s heavy hitters. And of course, No. 9 Creighton’s matchup Sunday versus Division II Drury.

The Panthers won’t be the Bluejays’ toughest opponent this season, which is typical for a preseason exhibition. But it’s the first opportunity they’ll have to play before their home crowd in a real game setting, and coach Greg McDermott likes the balance that’ll come from this week.

“It’s why I like the closed scrimmage, because it’s controlled,” McDermott said of last weekend’s private matchup with Iowa State. “You’re playing another high-level opponent. You can stop things, take a little extra time. And there’s some jitters and nerves, but not like when the lights are on and putting the uniform on for the first time.”

That’s where Sunday’s game comes in. It’s a chance for CU’s transfers to show just how well they fit in as part of the most hyped preseason team in program history. A chance for junior Ryan Kalkbrenner and sophomore Ryan Nembhard to make their long-awaited returns to action after going down with injuries late last season. A chance for the freshmen to show flashes for the future.

McDermott noted that the team did some encouraging things defensively in their secret scrimmage against the Cyclones, saying that in turn, it took some time for their offense to get settled in against ISU’s physicality. He went on to say that the “unselfish nature” that they’ve preached about playing with was on display.

While Sunday’s game should command plenty of highlights, fans should be paying close attention to how that heap of unselfishness takes shape.

Does it mostly convert into a healthy offense filled with ball movement, great reads and precise passes? Or will it turn into overpassing, passing up great looks — which McDermott noted senior Baylor Scheierman was guilty of a few times earlier in the summer — in hopes of an ever better one?

While a game against Drury might mean the former, it isn’t a problem that’ll be solved after a single live-game experience. With as many ball handlers as CU will deploy this season, it’s something the team will likely face with every game.

At a certain point, chemistry can probably boil over and the Jays could get a handle on it. But different defenses provide unique situations. Monitoring the team’s unselfish nature will have to be evaluated at two different times: Throughout the course of a game and in the team’s final possessions in a late-game situation. Sunday’s exhibition isn’t just for nothing.

How the defense that surrounds Kalkbrenner looks will be on display, too. Who will Creighton have to hide on that end, if anyone? Who will give the Jays their largest advantage when defending on the perimeter? Most importantly, who is making Kalkbrenner’s life as a defensive anchor most difficult?

Sunday’s game at the CHI Health Center will at least stand to answer a few questions.