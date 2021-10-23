Creighton's Fan Fest gives supporters their first introduction to the Bluejays

Creighton's Arthur Kaluma leaned over to scribble his autograph on T-shirts and he put his arm around smiling fans for photos, sticking around well after the Saturday night event concluded to meet as many folks as he could.
He wasn't the only Bluejay posted up just outside an arena tunnel just off the CHI Health Center court.
For Kaluma — and most of the CU roster, actually — this was the first real introduction to Creighton supporters inside their home gym.
Kaluma, a freshman, is new to the team. So are seven other guys. Even the returners who joined the CU program last year didn't get much interaction with a limited crowd because of the pandemic.
So they were looking forward to Saturday, their inaugural Bluejay Basketball Fan Fest.
"It was a great experience," Kaluma said. "I'm glad to get to know the people that are supporting us in the stands. I feel like it's going to be packed in here (this season). There's loyal fans. It was fun to meet them."
Kaluma said he could feel the energy and the excitement right away — the Jays signed autographs for 45 minutes in the concourse Saturday before stepping onto the court for a light-hearted, 90-minute showcase.
The 6-foot-7 forward did his best to enjoy the moment, with a reporter-estimated 3,000 fans nearly filling up the three main sections of seats that stretch along both sides of the court.
Kaluma won the dunk contest — receiving high marks from his judging panel of teammates for his final attempt, when he dipped the ball down to his waist as he elevated before extending it back over his head for a reserve jam. Kaluma also nailed the game-winning 3-pointer to cap a short scrimmage.
"We take hoops seriously," Kaluma said. "But you gotta have a little fun, too."
That was evident Saturday.
Sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner nailed a half-court shot on his first try to win a shooting competition for his three-man team. The emcee pointed the mic at the 7-foot-1 center while the crowd was still buzzing.
"That's just what I do," Kalkbrenner said.
Freshman John Christofilis made 10 triples in 45 seconds in the first round of the 3-point shootout en route to an individual title. Senior forward KeyShawn Feazell won a skills contest, dribbling down and back and then bouncing in a long-range jumper off the back rim and into the hoop to clinch it.
Freshman John Christofilis took home the 3-point title at the #Jays’ Fan Fest. His first 45-second round: pic.twitter.com/dTqOz8zSZ3— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) October 24, 2021
They had fans participating in various contests all night. And the players a few times made their way to the microphone to convey their appreciation.
"Your support means a lot to us," senior Ryan Hawkins told the crowd.
Saturday's fan fest was a player-driven event established to take advantage of college sports' new money-making opportunities for athletes. They're able to profit off their names, images and likenesses, thanks to new state laws and NCAA rules.
So the Jays decided to work with a marketing company to attract sponsors and sell tickets for Saturday. They'll get an undisclosed cut of the process.
That's meaningful, according to Kaluma.
But he was also glad to get a chance to experience the Creighton fans for the first time, he said.
"I love the atmosphere here, their approach to basketball," Kaluma said. "It's going to be a great environment to play in."
CU will host an exhibition game against Upper Iowa at 7 p.m. Saturday at the CHI Health Center. Its regular season is set to begin Nov. 9.
