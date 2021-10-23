Creighton's Fan Fest gives supporters their first introduction to the Bluejays

Creighton's Arthur Kaluma leaned over to scribble his autograph on T-shirts and he put his arm around smiling fans for photos, sticking around well after the Saturday night event concluded to meet as many folks as he could.

He wasn't the only Bluejay posted up just outside an arena tunnel just off the CHI Health Center court.

For Kaluma — and most of the CU roster, actually — this was the first real introduction to Creighton supporters inside their home gym.

Kaluma, a freshman, is new to the team. So are seven other guys. Even the returners who joined the CU program last year didn't get much interaction with a limited crowd because of the pandemic.

So they were looking forward to Saturday, their inaugural Bluejay Basketball Fan Fest.

"It was a great experience," Kaluma said. "I'm glad to get to know the people that are supporting us in the stands. I feel like it's going to be packed in here (this season). There's loyal fans. It was fun to meet them."

Kaluma said he could feel the energy and the excitement right away — the Jays signed autographs for 45 minutes in the concourse Saturday before stepping onto the court for a light-hearted, 90-minute showcase.