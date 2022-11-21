Creighton's favored against Omaha, but Jays aren't underestimating Mavs' talent

Molly Mogensen didn’t mind the courtesy but it was unique.
The Creighton guard had just helped her team beat Northern Iowa 85-66 Sunday afternoon. Also, it was her birthday, and the vanquished UNI players freely wished her a happy birthday in the handshake line.
“I was like, ‘We just beat you, I don’t know,” Mogensen said Monday.
The Panthers had time, of course, to perk up by game’s end. Unlike their three-point loss to No. 5 Iowa State, they hadn’t been very competitive with CU, which rose to 16th nationally on Monday in the polls on the strength of that win and a 77-51 defeat of Nebraska. Creighton coach Jim Flanery was thrilled with his team’s first half at UNI — in which it raced out to a 49-26 lead — and nonplussed by a leaky defense in the second half.
“The expectations are high because the ceiling’s really high,” Flanery said. “If you told me we were going to win by about 20 going up there, I would have been fine with it. But you get a little bit nitpicky when you think you have a team that could be special.”
Holding itself to an internal standard will be important for the Jays (4-0) Tuesday as they head across town for a 7:05 p.m. game at Omaha. The Mavericks (3-1) have won three straight, including a 72-67 decision over Wichita State, but they also lost by 64 to Nebraska.
The transitive property is a shoddy foundation for predicting basketball games, but it stands to reason: Creighton is a significant favorite at Baxter Arena so long as it plays to its capability.
“They need to occasionally be reminded of some things, which is part of any team,” Flanery said. “But I think mentally they’re quite a bit of ahead of where they were last year.”
The loss to Nebraska aside, UNO appears to ahead of last year, too. Second-year coach Carrie Banks added transfer portal pieces and developed depth on her bench, which scored 35 and 41 points, respectively, in wins over Weber State and Peru State.
"I always want a perfect game on both ends of the court, but I think we are making progress,” Banks said last week. “I'm waiting for it all to click for everyone and I think that will be a really special day for us."
UNO has one of the Summit League’s top centers in Elena Pilakouta, who has made 17 of her last 20 shots. The Mavericks also average nearly ten steals per game, too.
CU’s guard depth has been challenged by injuries. Starter Rachael Saunders is out for at least 10 more days, Flanery said. But freshman Kiani Lockett will return Tuesday night to play a few minutes, as well. That’ll give Creighton starting trio — Mogensen, Lauren Jensen and Carly Bachelor — a little bit of a breather.
Scoring versatility hasn’t been an issue, though. Four Jays – Jensen, Morgan Maly, Mogensen and Emma Ronsiek — have score more than 20 points this season.
“I think it’s really special,” Jensen said. ‘There’s not many teams where you’re going to have a different 20-point scorer each game that we’ve played so far.”
No. 16 Creighton at Omaha When: Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. TV | Radio: COX Yurview | 1180 AM Omaha (3-1)
C — Elena Pilakouta – 6-3 Sr. 17.0
G — Kennedi Grant 5-7 So. 7.3
G — Aaliyah Stanley 5-6 Sr. 9.0
G — Katie Keitges 5-8 Jr. 3.0
G — Grace Cave 5-7 So. 10.0
Creighton (4-0)
F — Emma Ronsiek 6-1 Jr. 9.5
F — Morgan Maly 6-1 Jr. 16.0
G — Molly Mogensen 5-7 Jr. 13.5
G — Carly Bachelor 6-0 Sr.9.5
G — Lauren Jensen 5-10 Jr. 18.5
Photos: Creighton takes on Nebraska in Top 25 women's basketball showdown
Photos: UNO women's basketball hosts Weber State
