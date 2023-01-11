Creighton's fierce rally in final seconds falls short in loss to No. 12 Xavier

With one final possession, Creighton men’s basketball accurately depicted how its season has gone.

It took a lot to get to the point where the Jays could even be in a position they were in: Down just two points with just over 20 seconds to play in their 90-87 loss at the Cintas Center on Wednesday night,

They’d willed their way from as much as a seven-point deficit a minute earlier. After coexisting in an offensive utopia with Xavier for the better part of 40 minutes, the Jays’ magic vanished, and so did their lead.

When it felt like CU would be forced to desperately foul to stand a chance, sophomore Trey Alexander miraculously forced a turnover to give the Jays life.

That life didn’t last longer than a few heartbeats.

Senior guard Baylor Scheierman, who’d enjoyed the hot hand for most of the game, attempted to back down Xavier’s Colby Jones. He used every ounce of his weight to try and move Jones. He wouldn’t budge.

When Scheierman got ready to make a desperate decision, a second defender came over to strip him. No other Creighton starter had moved a muscle while Scheierman struggled to win the game.

No cutter. No motion away from the ball. Just an isolated post up in hopes of tying — not winning — Wednesday’s game.

It did no justice to Creighton’s overall performance. The two teams pieced together one of the better Big East games in the early season behind masterful offensive showings.

After the series of open shots it missed down the stretch at UConn this past weekend, CU wasn’t going to fall solely at the hands of another Shot Quality graphic.

The Jays turned their videogame settings all the way up for the better part of Wednesday, drilling shot after shot. Xavier didn’t miss the memo.

For the better part of the game’s first 20 minutes, there seemingly wasn’t a shot that wouldn’t fall. Both teams scored to their heart’s desire. Sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard navigated his way through screens before finding junior Ryan Kalkbrenner wide open on a couple of lobs.

Xavier settled in, comfortably running through its offense and settling in behind the 3-point line. The Musketeers finished the night 8 for 19 from deep, connecting on five in the first half.

There wasn’t any sign of defense on the horizon for some time. When Creighton got comfortable, Ryan Kalkbrenner’s presence down low allowed Creighton some cushion before it got out to the game’s most comfortable run yet.

A two-minute Xavier dry spell here. Another down the stretch. The Jays played about as well as they could’ve hoped in a half versus the Musketeers.

The Jays’ backcourt put pressure on Xavier’s Adam Kunkel to defend. He found himself with three personal fouls earlier than he would’ve liked. Xavier forward Jerome Hunter, a non-shooter, took his place. Then Kalkbrenner roamed freely, helping bolster CU’s defensive efforts.

The Jays didn’t stop at the break. The shots only continued to fall in a game that felt like defense was optional through long stretches — perhaps an ever bigger credit to how hot each team was.

Scheierman was up to 17 points at one point in the second half when he thought to pinch himself with a shot from the Cintas Center logo. The transfer guard wasn’t dreaming.

He really couldn’t miss.

Sean Miller had seen enough. The first-year Xavier coach looked around at his team in the huddle and made it clear.

Scheierman was the guy. The Musketeers couldn’t leave him.

The South Dakota State transfer managed to finish the night with 25 points. When the Jays needed to go blow-for-blow with Xavier, though, Scheierman’s touch had worn off.

They’d been fine exchanging baskets with Xavier. The biggest difference? The Musketeers received good minutes from their reserves in Hunter and freshman Desmond Claude.

The Jays were worn down, forced to string together a few defensive spots against a team they could hardly handle in the early going of the game.

The Musketeers led a 16-3 run down the stretch, capped off by big man Jack Nunge’s 3, to earn their biggest lead of the game.

CU’s defense hadn’t been overbearing in the first half, but it grew nonexistent, with Xavier guard Souley Boum wreaking havoc en route to a game-high 26 points.

Xavier practically allowed Creighton a chance to steal a crucial win after missing the front end of a couple of one-and-ones. But Creighton’s late game decision-making grew head scratching.

Despite a couple of late heroic baskets from Nembhard to shave Xavier’s lead, Creighton failed to figure things out in the game’s final moments, dropping it to 9-8 on the season.

