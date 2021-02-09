Creighton's five freshmen make the most of their opportunities

An unconventional season, full of postponements and practice disruptions, hasn’t exactly provided the perfect environment for first-year players to develop and improve.

But Creighton’s five freshmen are getting their chance, and making the most of it.

Guard Molly Mogensen and forward Emma Ronsiek have been in the starting lineup since December. Forward Morgan Maly, a Crete product, has logged double-digit minutes in the last four games. The playing time has increased for guard Jayme Horan, a Millard South grad, since CU returned from a COVID-19 pause. And forward Mallory Brake just got a season-high 11 minutes against Marquette last week.

“They’re all getting minutes and there’s nothing like game experience,” coach Jim Flanery said. “I think it’s been a good thing.”

Creighton (4-7, 3-4) may again call on the rookies Wednesday when it hosts Providence (5-8, 3-5) at 6 p.m. at Sokol Arena.

The Jays were missing four rotation players due to injury last week, including top point guard Tatum Rembao. So as they get healthier, it’s possible CU will deploy its freshmen differently.

But at least in the last two games, Creighton got 50% of its points, 61% of its rebounds and 60.6% of its assists from the five freshmen.