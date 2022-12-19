 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
Presented By Claas
alert topical

Creighton's Fredrick King named Big East Freshman of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is the full coaching staff for the 2022-23 Creighton men's basketball team.

Creighton center Fredrick King was named Big East Freshman of the Week on Monday after his performances against Arizona State and Marquette.

The honor comes after the 6-foot-10 big man averaged 16 points, 10.5 rebounds and four blocks while shooting 16 of 19 on his way to back-to-back double-doubles.

Despite a pair of losses, his breakout stretch couldn’t have come at a more necessary time with junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner’s absence. With Kalkbrenner’s exact return unclear, King’s past week of forceful blocks and powerful dunks served as a beacon of hope for Creighton fans.

King was tossed into the fire during the team’s past three games. The freshman clocked 53 minutes through the Bluejays’ pair of games this week after playing a combined 34 minutes in the six games leading up to CU’s trip to Las Vegas.

People are also reading…

Here is the Creighton men's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Brittney Griner announces her WNBA return

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert