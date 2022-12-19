Creighton's Fredrick King named Big East Freshman of the Week

Creighton center Fredrick King was named Big East Freshman of the Week on Monday after his performances against Arizona State and Marquette.

The honor comes after the 6-foot-10 big man averaged 16 points, 10.5 rebounds and four blocks while shooting 16 of 19 on his way to back-to-back double-doubles.

Despite a pair of losses, his breakout stretch couldn’t have come at a more necessary time with junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner’s absence. With Kalkbrenner’s exact return unclear, King’s past week of forceful blocks and powerful dunks served as a beacon of hope for Creighton fans.

King was tossed into the fire during the team’s past three games. The freshman clocked 53 minutes through the Bluejays’ pair of games this week after playing a combined 34 minutes in the six games leading up to CU’s trip to Las Vegas.