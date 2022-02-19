Creighton's freshmen push each other to get better, and it's hard to argue with the results

Freshman Arthur Kaluma stood along the sidelines of Creighton's practice gym as he answered a reporter's question about his late-night workout sessions with his fellow first-year phenoms.

That's when he realized Ryan Nembhard was within earshot. So a smiling Kaluma raised his voice a little and locked eyes with the rookie point guard.

"I be cookin' him," Kaluma said, raising his chin.

Nembhard stopped in his tracks.

"OHHH, MY GOD."

Right then, the trash-talking exchange was on — Nembhard brought up their recent 1-on-1 battle a couple of days earlier and Kaluma started hinting at a particular move he used.

"Nasty," Kaluma said.

Nembhard interrupted. "But who won?"

Had freshman Trey Alexander not been on the other side of the gym, he surely would have had something to say about his own iso moments against each of those two classmates. He'd claim there have been nights when neither could guard him.

This is how it's gone with this trio since the summer.

The three Bluejay freshmen who've played essential roles on game days this season have spent their downtime finding new ways to push one another. And all the hard work has strengthened their friendships.

"I feel like when we compete against each other, it only makes us better," Kaluma said. "Their success is my success at the end of the day. We just all want to see each other succeed. I feel like we push each other past our limits and try to get the best out of ourselves with each other."

It's hard to argue with their on-court results.

Creighton's the only team in the country with three true freshmen averaging at least 23 minutes per game. There are only two other true freshmen in the entire Big East who are playing that much.

Nembhard (five), Alexander (two) and Kaluma (one) have combined to earn eight of the Big East's 13 freshman of the week awards.

Nembhard's making a strong case for Big East freshman of the year, averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 assists and 35.3 minutes per game (second-most in the league). He already has two game-winning shots, and he just produced a highlight-reel dunk at DePaul on Thursday.

Alexander's been an off-the-bench contributor for much of the year, producing 5.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per outing. He was CU's go-to guy late in wins over DePaul (on Jan. 22) and at UConn (Feb. 1).

Kaluma's missed the past three games with a knee injury, but he's one of just four major-conference freshmen averaging at least 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.

They've each flashed their potential and displayed considerable growth. It hasn't always been smooth, but they've navigated through it all together.

"We're all really good friends. That helps. We're super close," Nembhard said. "So we're able to talk about everything — the game, how we're feeling. We're all going through the same stuff, so we have a lot of ways to relate to each other."

Their connection formed almost instantly last summer.

Both Kaluma and Alexander were prized adds to Creighton's top-10 recruiting class last year — but they were late commits, joining CU within a couple of weeks of each other just ahead of the Jays' first team workout of the summer.

Those two had actually crossed paths previously, on the grassroots circuit as early as eighth grade and at all-star camps after that. They vibed well, but their interactions were always limited. And they'd never met Nembhard, who'd pledged to attend Creighton almost one full year prior.

Yet when the three guys all got to Omaha, it was as if they'd been buds for life.

"We just all hit it off," Alexander said. "Now me, Art and R2, we kind of do everything together. Our workout schedules are together. We're just really close. And obviously we trust in each other on the court, as well."

And they do think about what they could accomplish together here.

Not just this year. But beyond.

Just wait and see what a full offseason of weight training and skill work can do to their games, Nembhard said. He's pumped. Their college careers are off to such a promising start.

But Nembhard's also trying to stay grounded, focusing on the immediate task and the upcoming challenge. Kaluma and Alexander, too. They think this Creighton team could produce something special in March.

That's why it's so beneficial to have each other around, to ensure they stay on course — because if there's a dip in performance, it'll show. And then they'll have to hear about it.

"We always talk smack to each other — but we definitely do get some work done," Kaluma said. "Coming here, I knew I wasn't going to be the only one who's a gym rat. And it's a breath of fresh air, having people around you who want it just as bad as you do."

Creighton vs. Marquette When: 2 p.m. Sunday Where: CHI Health Center TV: FS1 Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO Online: Fox Sports PROJECTED STARTERS Marquette (17-9, 9-6) G Tyler Kolek, 6-3, So., 7.3 G Darryl Morsell, 6-5, Sr., 12.6 F Olivier-Maxence Prosper, 6-8, So., 6.6 F Justin Lewis, 6-10, So., 16.8 C Kur Kuath, 6-10, Sr., 5.5 Creighton (17-8, 9-5) G Ryan Nembhard, 6-0, Fr., 11.3 G Trey Alexander, 6-4, Fr., 5.5 G Alex O'Connell, 6-6, Sr., 12.3 F Ryan Hawkins, 6-7, Sr., 13.9 C Ryan Kalkbrenner, 7-1, So., 11.5

