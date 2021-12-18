Creighton's game against DePaul canceled due to COVID in Blue Demon's program

It’s a new year but the pandemic is again altering the college basketball season. And Creighton’s feeling the effects.
The Big East announced Saturday that the Jays’ Monday road game at DePaul has been canceled due to COVID issues inside the Blue Demons’ program
As a result of the decision, CU will be awarded a win in the Big East standings (DePaul forfeits due to league COVID policy).
The Jays, who beat No. 9 Villanova Friday, will be 2-0 in league play for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
Creighton coach Greg McDermott said Friday night that CU planned to prepare this weekend as it would indeed play DePaul Monday as scheduled.
But he really didn’t know what to expect, now that a nation-wide rise in COVID cases is impacting the sport.
Seton Hall announced on Thursday that it canceled a Saturday game against Iona due to COVID issues within the Pirates' program. One day later, Seton Hall had to cancel its Big East opener against St. John's (previously scheduled for Monday).
"Obviously, I'm concerned," McDermott said.
The Jays plan to disperse for Christmas break this next week. The players will travel home to visit their families before reconvening in Omaha ahead of a Dec. 28 home game against Georgetown.
Soon after that, the CU campus will be full of students again for the start of the spring semester.
All of it has McDermott thinking about the elevated risk of COVID spread. His team is 100% vaccinated but breakthrough cases have the potential to cause schedule disruptions or affect player availability.
"It's kind of scary," McDermott said. "We just ask our guys to be smart, the best you can. Knock on wood, hopefully, it stays away from our league."
Across the country, multiple teams — including Ohio State, UCLA, Syracuse, Colorado State and Penn State — canceled nonconference games this week due to positive COVID test results.
The Seton Hall-St. John's game was the first cancellation of a league game in a high-major conference.
The Big East announced before the season that it will not be rescheduling games that cannot be played due to positive COVID test results. If a team has to withdraw because of COVID-related issues, it'll forfeit the game and a loss will be applied to its conference win-loss record — the other team gets a win. The game goes in the books as a no-contest for the purposes of the NCAA and its selection committee (and the NET rankings).
McDermott mentioned that the Big East could consider revisiting its COVID procedures, depending on the impact of the virus.
Villanova coach Jay Wright told reporters Thursday that the Big East instituted its policy — to forfeit games and not reschedule them — because of how chaotic last season became. Only Creighton and Butler played all 20 of their conference games. The season was largely defined by erratic schedules and constant uncertainty.
“When we made these rules, I think we realized that what’s happening right now could happen,” Wright said. “We couldn’t do what we did last year again.”
