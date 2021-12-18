Creighton's game against DePaul canceled due to COVID in Blue Demon's program

Soon after that, the CU campus will be full of students again for the start of the spring semester.

All of it has McDermott thinking about the elevated risk of COVID spread. His team is 100% vaccinated but breakthrough cases have the potential to cause schedule disruptions or affect player availability.

"It's kind of scary," McDermott said. "We just ask our guys to be smart, the best you can. Knock on wood, hopefully, it stays away from our league."

Across the country, multiple teams — including Ohio State, UCLA, Syracuse, Colorado State and Penn State — canceled nonconference games this week due to positive COVID test results.

The Seton Hall-St. John's game was the first cancellation of a league game in a high-major conference.

The Big East announced before the season that it will not be rescheduling games that cannot be played due to positive COVID test results. If a team has to withdraw because of COVID-related issues, it'll forfeit the game and a loss will be applied to its conference win-loss record — the other team gets a win. The game goes in the books as a no-contest for the purposes of the NCAA and its selection committee (and the NET rankings).