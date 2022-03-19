Creighton's goal against Iowa? Spoil ABC's Caitlin Clark coronation

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark is not a mystery to Creighton women’s basketball.

CU has an annual scrimmage against the guard and her Iowa teammates in the same arena where the Bluejays will play Sunday. Clark’s older cousin, Audrey Faber, started 125 games and scored 1,921 career points for Creighton. Starting CU guard Lauren Jensen played just last season for Iowa, which meant guarding Clark in practice.

As it plays in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Creighton knows what you know. You don’t really stop a player who leads the nation in points (27.4) and assists (7.9), who draws fouls like a flame does moths, who skitters past and around opponents and yet, sometimes, pulls up short of every defender and launches 30-to-35-foot “logo 3s,” as they’re called in the sport.

“Honestly, it takes a whole team effort,” Jensen said.

Clark’s own coach, Lisa Bluder, declines to control Clark’s free-wheeling, jaw-dropping style.

“You can't put a bushel basket over the light,” Bluder said.

The wiry 6-footer makes metaphors easy. She’s the reason the third day of the women’s tournament will begin in Iowa City, at noon, on ABC, with nearly 15,000 fans in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“What better platform can you ask to play women's basketball on and to grow the game?” said Clark, who talks like she plays — with pace and confidence.

The local scribes talked Saturday of arriving two hours early to beat the crowd for the game — which the sport, and ABC, intends to be a Caitlin Clark coronation.

Only Creighton can spoil that.

And here’s the thing — Creighton could spoil that.

The scrimmages mean the Jays know Iowa’s playbook well. Bluder admitted she rather would have played the team CU beat, Colorado, in the second round instead of the Jays. Why? Because Creighton — with its five-out offense of 3-point shooters spaced everywhere, with forwards who can drive and shoot with equal skill — gives defenses fits.

Colorado had a statistically superior defense to Iowa, so much so that Flanery expected the Jays to score in the 60s. They scored 84, fighting pressure defense with hard cuts and aggressive drives to the rim.

The Hawkeyes allow 70.5 points per game, and don’t mind giving up 80 — if they score 90.

“It’ll be up and down,” Flanery said. “This is not a knock against Iowa, but both teams are better offensively than they are defensively. I think Lisa and her staff would agree.”

Bluder did. She expected “a track meet.” That plays to Iowa’s advantage, for Clark is the fastest runner.

The sophomore from West Des Moines takes 20 shots per game and usually makes half. Her game is attuned to analytics; she takes long 3s and drives hard to the rim. She draws fouls — when officials don’t blow the whistle, she often works them with comments — and, just about the time a defender gets in front of her, she dishes an assist to a teammate, typically center Monika Czinano.

“It’s so tough, because the defense is always in the wrong, and she knows where that wrong player’s coming from,” said Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley, whose team lost thrice to Iowa this season. “She knows if you don’t hedge hard enough, that’s her shot, and she knows if, you double-team her or hedge out hard, she’s going to find the roller.”

Shelley said Clark’s even more dangerous in transition as she pushes her team up the floor. In that mode, Flanery said, Creighton has to be smart about locating Clark, defending her, and having help defenders close enough that she can’t fake a deep 3 and slide by the Jays on a quick drive.

And Creighton has to be willing, Flanery said, to slow down the pace, work the shot clock and take the air out of Iowa’s crowd. The Jays have their own advantages on the offensive end of the floor — CU forwards Emma Ronsiek and Morgan Maly may be able to stress Czinano, a traditional Big Ten post, all game — but have to keep a frequent rotation of defenders on Clark.

Flanery intends to use three players — he didn’t name them, but starting point guard Tatum Rembao is likely to be one — for four minute shifts at a time. So a fresh body for each TV timeout. Defending Iowa’s other scorers, like Czinano, is equally important.

If Creighton does all that, perhaps it can send murmurs through a big crowd and frustrate a star who plays with an edge, which means, perhaps, she can lose her cool.

CU gets to try on a national stage with millions of eyeballs watching.

“Caitlin is must-watch TV to a large degree, and that’s great for our sport,” Flanery said. “So tomorrow will be great for Creighton women’s basketball. I know it’s more about Caitlin and Iowa’s program, but we have a chance to be there and make a statement and show what our program’s about. That’s exciting.”

