Ryan Kalkbrenner didn’t walk past halfcourt until moments after the timeout was called.

Devin Carter’s arms dangled by his side on the long hardwood path toward the Providence bench.

With two minutes to play in No. 18 Creighton’s Tuesday loss at Amica Mutual Pavilion, the weight of two overtimes became too heavy. Even for the lineup the Bluejays deploy.

Every starter finished with at least 45 minutes played. Kalkbrenner might’ve played close to every second had he not dealt with foul trouble.

By the end of it? 50 minutes of basketball. Excruciating, long-winded possessions and a game that, while probably an instant classic, should leave a less-than ideal impact on both teams in the near future.

Shouldn’t it?

The Jays’ (17-9, 11-4 Big East) starting lineup, considered by many as one of the best in the business, has been endlessly relied on. Tuesday’s game at Providence won’t even be close to being CU’s last tough outing — perhaps not even its last double overtime game. But coach Greg McDermott will continue pushing his starters to the brink. For better or for worse.

“Let’s not forget, they’re 19, 20-year-olds,” McDermott said. “Their bodies are fine. It’s not like an NBA team playing 80-something games. … We don’t have to load manage much in college.”

McDermott’s assessment of the college landscape — and subtle slight of the excessive days off that modern NBA stars take — isn’t far off. There are other strong programs that field tight rotations. Programs that play starters big minutes.

Very few operate the way CU has this season, though.

Only two teams in the AP Top 25 have all five of their starters averaging 30 minutes each: Saint Mary’s and Creighton.

It has its perks. Like probably being better suited for a weekend matchup with St. John’s (16-11, 6-10 Big East) at Carnasecca Arena just days removed from a double overtime thriller than most teams would be.

Presumably more than the Red Storm, who took down DePaul in just as many overtimes a couple hours later.

Twenty-six games in, the Jays’ starting five has clocked hours of game time beside each other. It leads to chemistry like few lineups can boast. Knowing each other’s thoughts in late-game situations. Where they each like the ball. Who’s where. The connection becomes overwhelming.

As time goes on, their endurance becomes more dependable. Sophomore Ryan Nembhard has played at least 38 minutes in each of his past six games. He played all 40 minutes in two of them.

Nembhard is necessary. Indisposable. The 6-foot guard offers a pace and reliability as an orchestrator that is rare across the country, let alone the program. It’s led to his huge haul of minutes. And with each game, he’s better braced himself for them.

There’s hardly a way around playing those five so frequently now. But the staff is cautious with how it does so.

“We manage it in practice,” McDermott said. “It’s all a matter of what you do every week. And guys that don’t play as many minutes in games, they do extra stuff in practice to make sure they’re staying sharp. Guys that play a bunch of minutes, we’re really careful with how many miles we put in their legs outside of games.”

It could have its downsides. Like running out of gas in Rhode Island earlier in the week. Or potentially wearing down the starters in March.

Nearly no one plays their starting five as much as Creighton because it's uncommon to see a first five be this critical to a teams’ success. And the Jays have been wildly successful.

“Obviously we’d love to win a conference title,” McDermott said, “and we’re gonna leave it all out there. We’ve got a tough stretch here. I think we probably have to win out to do that. But you can’t win out unless you win the first game.”

The Jays won't win that first game — or the rest — without their starters being handled with care.

Photos: Creighton men's basketball hosts UConn