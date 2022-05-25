Creighton's Hogan Helligso and Nolan Sailors have had an immediate impact as freshmen

Hogan Helligso and Nolan Sailors have bucked a trend.

Coach Ed Servais says the Bluejays don't usually rely on true freshmen. First seasons in the program typically are spent observing from the dugout, not on the field.

But the two Metro area standouts — Helligso is an Elkhorn South graduate, Sailors from Ralston — have played significant roles as Creighton heads into the Big East tournament as the No. 2 seed.

"I can't say enough about those guys," Servais said. "I think they have bright futures here."

Helligso has filled a big void at catcher. That was a position of concern early in the season, when none of CU's three catchers had much college experience.

"We said in order for us to be successful, we need to correct this position," Servais said. "I don't know which one of you three guys are going to step up, but we need someone to do that."

Helligso took over as the full-time starter in late March, helping Creighton win 17 of 19 during that stretch.

"I just got comfortable behind the plate, hitting as well. I'm not a power guy, just trying to get on base as much as I can," said Helligso, who is fourth on the team with a .286 batting average. "Just do the best I can behind the plate to help the pitchers."

Defensively, Servais said, is where Helligso has helped the most. He's caught a Creighton staff that is 12th in Division I with a 3.79 ERA.

"The pitchers are more comfortable throwing to him," the coach said. "They've been able to throw balls down in the zone where catchers need to block it. We would not even be close to this position if not for Hogan stepping up."

Sailors is helping CU's defense up the middle, too, though he's playing a new position.

Sailors played shortstop at Ralston and second base during fall ball. But leadoff man Andrew Meggs was penciled in at second this spring, so Servais moved Sailors to center field.

"He's a natural in the outfield," Servais said of Sailors, who has started 41 of CU's 46 games. "You'd never guess he hadn't played outfield before if you watch him. And playing outfield at (Schwab Field) is not easy."

Added Sailors: "Growing up watching Creighton, always being a fan of them, and then coming in being able to play as a freshman, it's unreal."

Sailors has scored 26 runs and is third on the team in stolen bases (seven). Now that freshman duo gets its first taste of Big East tournament play, when the Jays (30-16) face third-seeded Xavier (31-25) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Mason, Ohio.

Creighton has rebounded from a five-game losing streak at the start of the month and takes a five-game winning streak into the tournament.

"We had some guys step up, get hot a little bit at the right time," sophomore Alan Roden said. "We're going in playing our best ball and that's all you can ask for."

Creighton did take two of three at Xavier a month ago, though the Musketeers scored at least seven runs in all three games. CU ace Dylan Tebrake will take the mound Thursday and Servais said limiting big innings is crucial against an Xavier team that features Luke Franzoni, who has 24 home runs, and three others with double-digit homers.

"They're an offensive team," Servais said. "You have to limit those offensive opportunities. You don't see those kind of lineups in the college game very often."

The other first-round matchup features top-seeded Connecticut against Georgetown. UConn is the only league team Creighton didn't win a series against this spring.

"I like where we're at," Servais said. "I think we're as healthy as we've been since late February. And now it comes down to executing."

