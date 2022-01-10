Creighton's homecourt advantage is real. The Jays will need it against No. 23 Providence

The last time Creighton played a home game, there were moments freshman Trey Alexander couldn't hear the play call from his head coach.
The arena was too loud.
Alexander remembers the CHI Health Center fans getting especially rowdy when freshman Rati Andronikashvili pulled up from 3-point range at the end of the shot clock with four minutes to play in the second half. That triple was part of a 23-5 CU surge against then-No. 9 Villanova.
"It was great — can't wait to get back in the CHI and be able to play in front of the best fans in the country," Alexander said.
It's been almost a month.
That is what Andronikashvili was thinking about before Monday's practice inside the CHI Health Center. He was in the locker room suiting up, and pondering all that's taken place for CU the past three and a half weeks.
After the 79-59 home win over Villanova on Dec. 17, the Jays didn't play again for 15 days. Then they won 75-69 at Marquette in double overtime and suffered a 75-41 blowout loss at Villanova — the largest margin of defeat under coach Greg McDermott.
Yet Andronikashvili, Alexander and their teammates haven't forgotten the impact of their homecourt advantage the last time they took the court here. It has a game-changing effect.
"Our crowd gets us going," Alexander said. "If we hit a shot, we feel like we can go on a run at anytime."
Creighton's best teams since joining the Big East typically have carried that same mental edge on their homecourt.
The 2014 squad went undefeated in Omaha against league opponents (and 5-4 on the road). The year the Jays earned a share of the Big East title they outscored conference foes by one total point in the nine road games — but finished plus-122 at home.
The difference was similar in 2018, when CU was plus-98 at home and minus-59 on the road in league play. Creighton took down eventual national champion Villanova that year after losing by 20 to the Wildcats on the road 23 days earlier.
These current Jays aspire for the same kind of success at home. There's a pride factor.
One of the first things freshman Ryan Nembhard said after the Villanova win last month was that he and CU players were glad to deliver a victory for the fans.
Creighton had lost two home games in a row, falling to Iowa State and Arizona State. The Cyclones snapped the Jays' 22-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents on a night when CU had the 18th-largest crowd (18,294) in building history. That didn't sit well with this team.
The fact is, though, the Jays are still working through growing pains. They're learning with a young roster. And they understand that developmental process will yield inconsistent results along the way. They just hope to be at their best at home.
They know they'll get a boost from the crowd at least.
"The fans were great that (Villanova) game — they gave us a lot of energy," Nembhard said. "They're kind of like our sixth man out there, giving us an energy spark. That was a great experience. I can't wait to get back out in front of them."
