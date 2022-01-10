Creighton's homecourt advantage is real. The Jays will need it against No. 23 Providence

The last time Creighton played a home game, there were moments freshman Trey Alexander couldn't hear the play call from his head coach.

The arena was too loud.

Alexander remembers the CHI Health Center fans getting especially rowdy when freshman Rati Andronikashvili pulled up from 3-point range at the end of the shot clock with four minutes to play in the second half. That triple was part of a 23-5 CU surge against then-No. 9 Villanova.

"It was great — can't wait to get back in the CHI and be able to play in front of the best fans in the country," Alexander said.

It's been almost a month.

That is what Andronikashvili was thinking about before Monday's practice inside the CHI Health Center. He was in the locker room suiting up, and pondering all that's taken place for CU the past three and a half weeks.

After the 79-59 home win over Villanova on Dec. 17, the Jays didn't play again for 15 days. Then they won 75-69 at Marquette in double overtime and suffered a 75-41 blowout loss at Villanova — the largest margin of defeat under coach Greg McDermott.