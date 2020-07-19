Creighton's in no rush to bring back athletes, but A.D. Bruce Rasmussen is still planning

No change to the original fall schedule would have meant that the Bluejay soccer and volleyball teams — to adhere to testing and quarantine guidelines — needed to start reassembling this week, Rasmussen said.

That’s a difficult request — and maybe even an unfair one — Rasmussen said, given the uncertain status of their seasons.

“In essence, by eliminating nonconference competition, it gives us 10 more weeks to evaluate,” Rasmussen said. “And it allows us to bring back the student-athletes at the same time as the student body — they can go through the same protocols.”

Creighton’s fall semester is scheduled to begin with in-person classes Aug. 17. Move-in dates for students are a week earlier.

But it is all subject to change.

College leaders, especially in sports, will be closely watching the statistics on the coronavirus, and making their decisions based on the data, Rasmussen said.

What’s the transmission rate on campus? Which way are the community’s positive test numbers trending? What’s the status of capacities at local hospitals?