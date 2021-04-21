 Skip to main content
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman receives honorable mention for AVCA All-America teams
Creighton junior Jaela Zimmerman

Outside hitter Jaela Zimmerman led the Jays with 3.45 kills per set and shared the team lead with 15 aces.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

By the numbers: Recounting Creighton's historic two-year run

Creighton junior outside hitter Jaela Zimmerman earned honorable mention All-American honors Wednesday from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Zimmerman, who also received All-Big East honors, led the Jays with 3.45 kills per set and shared the team lead with 15 aces.

The former Malcolm High standout earned her first All-America designation after being named the AVCA East Region player of the year last week.

High Point libero and Creighton transfer Abby Bottomley also received honorable mention honors from the AVCA.

CU finished 12-4 after making the program's ninth straight trip to the NCAA tournament.

