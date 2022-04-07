Creighton's Jared Wegner is showing what he can do when healthy

Jared Wegner is showing what he can do when he's healthy.

The junior outfielder from Kearney has gone 10 of 15 during the first four games of April for Creighton, which won three of those. And he's slugged five home runs the past eight games.

"I kind of attribute hitting for more power with being healthy again," Wegner said. "I had hamate surgery twice."

Now Wegner is thankful to be on the field after his past two seasons were cut short.

He made 38 starts and hit .264 as a freshman in 2019 before breaking his hand five games into 2020 — a season eventually canceled due to the pandemic. He played the first 17 games last season, hitting .277 with a homer and four RBIs before another hand injury sidelined him the rest of the year.

"Anyone who knows anything about hitting, if your hands aren't healthy, you have no shot," coach Ed Servais said. "And for the first time in a long time, Jared's healthy. He's stronger than he has been, he does a great job taking advantage of the weight room. And he's confident."

With that confidence and plate discipline, Wegner has raised his batting average to .349 and leads CU in homers (6), RBIs (22), extra-base hits (15) and slugging percentage (.698).

And Wegner has been consistent all season. He had a 10-game hitting streak in March and has hit safely in 20 of Creighton's 23 games. He has reached base in 16 straight games, the team's longest active streak.

In last weekend's three-game sweep of The Citadel, Wegner hit a two-run triple to cap an 11-2 win then delivered game-tying hits the next two days. He hit a pair of solo homers last Saturday, then hit another homer in the finale. He followed that with a career-high four-hit night at Kansas State on Tuesday.​

"It's really good to see him healthy again," Servais said. "He's been frustrated the last couple years with those hand issues. I'm happy for him because he's always been one of our better workers."

Wegner has helped the Jays head into Big East play on a roll. Creighton was swept in a four-game series at Portland on opening weekend, but it has gone 15-4 since then.

"I think that kind of opened our eyes," Wegner said. "We kind of went into the Portland series thinking we were going to dominate, and obviously that was a mistake. Since then, we put our head down and went to work."

Now the Bluejays (15-8) prepare to open Big East play at home this weekend against much-improved Georgetown, which is 19-10 after struggling to a 6-25 mark in 2021.

The Hoyas are second nationally in home runs with 64, and nine players have hit at least three with Jake Hyde (13) and Ubaldo Lopez (12) leading the way. Georgetown has hit at least one homer in 13 straight games, and will see what it can do at Schwab Field.

"Our pitching does a good job with the ballpark we play in," Wegner said.

He added that the Jays are finding ways to win. They had to erase deficits during all three wins last weekend. That's one of Servais' main concerns.

"We're very inconsistent within each game. It's not game to game, it's within each game," the coach said. "We've had a hard time getting off to good starts. We seem to play very good in the second half of these games.

"The good thing is we've found ways to win. I don't think we're playing anywhere close to what we're capable of."

