Creighton guard John Christofilis intends to enter the transfer portal, announcing his decision via social media Tuesday morning.

The Seattle product spent two seasons in Omaha and just one on the floor after redshirting this past year. During his freshman season, he averaged 0.5 points and 0.3 rebounds in 13 appearances.

The move comes as CU awaits decisions from its rotational players — a process that could last months should several of the Jays' starters test NBA Draft waters. Less than 48 hours following CU’s Elite Eight loss, Christofilis becomes the first Bluejay to publicly announce their future plans.

“I am extremely thankful for all of the relationships I have built with my brothers and the Creighton community,” Christofilis said in a social media post. “These past two years I have grown into a better player and it wouldn’t have been possible without my support system and family.”

Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight