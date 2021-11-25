Creighton's journey to a Big East tournament title starts with DePaul

Creighton's Big East tournament opener this weekend will be against the league's latest up-and-comer.

DePaul reached the conference tournament for the first time in program history — coach Marie Zidek and her assistants were named the Big East's coaching staff of the year this season.

CU swept the Blue Demons (19-11) in both regular season meetings this year. But it wasn't easy.

"In system, they're one of the top teams in the league," Bluejay coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. "We're going to have our hands full. They'll be ready. They'll try to put the pressure on us, as they should. We need to go there and be ready to play a good match."

If the Jays (28-3) advance, they'll face the Marquette-UConn winner in the championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Booth said she believes the league is ready to expand the field for its annual postseason tournament, particularly with the recent rise of conference teams like the Blue Demons. The Big East ranked sixth in the RPI this year.

The conference season was a battle — and Booth said there were more teams deserving of a postseason shot.

"We need to have at least six teams in that tournament," Booth said.