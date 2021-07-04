 Skip to main content
Creighton's Kalkbrenner and Nembhard help US and Canada win at U19 World Cup
RIGA, Latvia — Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner had six rebounds and three blocks Sunday as the U.S. rolled to a 100-52 win over Mali at the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Purdue's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst and Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Lofton Jr. each scored 14 points for the U.S., which built a 55-36 halftime lead and improved to 2-0 in the tournament.

Also on Sunday, Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard scored 11 points and had five assists as Canada beat Japan 100-75 to also improve to 2-0. Nembhard scored his team's first six points in the fourth quarter as Canada pulled away.

Nembhard and Canada will face Senegal at 4 a.m. Tuesday, while Kalkbrenner and the U.S. will play Australia at 12:30 p.m.

