Creighton's Kate Krueger and Valerie Negin earn Big East honors

Creighton junior Kate Krueger was named to the Big East women's tennis all-conference first team and teammate Valerie Negin was named the league's freshman of the year Thursday.
Krueger, a former state champion from Omaha Duchesne, was named first team for a second straight season. Playing No. 1 singles, Krueger earned 11 singles wins and seven wins at the top two doubles spots.
Negin, who played No. 2 singles, is the second Bluejay in program history to be named freshman of the year, joining Kristen Baird (1993).