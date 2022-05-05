 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TENNIS

Creighton's Kate Krueger and Valerie Negin earn Big East honors

Creighton junior Kate Krueger was named to the Big East women's tennis all-conference first team and teammate Valerie Negin was named the league's freshman of the year Thursday.

Krueger, a former state champion from Omaha Duchesne, was named first team for a second straight season. Playing No. 1 singles, Krueger earned 11 singles wins and seven wins at the top two doubles spots.

Negin, who played No. 2 singles, is the second Bluejay in program history to be named freshman of the year, joining Kristen Baird (1993).

Creighton went 12-8 in dual play this season.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

