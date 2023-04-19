HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — Creighton sophomore Katherine Lemke repeated as the Big East women's golf tournament champion as she finished with a two-stroke victory Wednesday.

Lemke, who last year became the first Bluejay to win the league tournament and advance to the NCAA meet, is now the first women's golfer in league history to win back-to-back Big East titles.

Lemke recovered to win this year after opening the event with a 7-over 79. She had a school and league record round of 67 Tuesday before shooting 73 Wednesday.

Lemke entered Wednesday with a two-stroke lead and she stayed in front throughout the round. Lemke was up by three shots with three holes left when her closest competitor, Gabriella Gilrowski of Georgetown, took a double bogey on No. 16 as Lemke's lead grew to five.

Lemke was 1-under on her round when she hit an approach into the water and took a double bogey on the par-5 18th. Even with Gilrowski making birdie on 18, Lemke closed out the victory.

For the 54-hole event, Lemke led the field in par-3 scoring (2-under) and par-5 scoring (5-under).

As a team, Creighton finished in third place behind Xavier and Georgetown. Xavier won the team title for a fourth straight time.

Lemke will find out next Wednesday which NCAA regional she will compete in.