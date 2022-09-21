Creighton's Katherine Lemke named Big East women’s golfer of the week

Creighton sophomore Katherine Lemke was named the Big East women’s golfer of the week, the league announced Wednesday.

Lemke, winner of the Big East tournament last spring, tied for second at the Kelsey Chugg Invitational. It was her fifth top-five finish in 13 events and the second weekly conference recognition in her career.

Creighton won the 10-team event in Eden, Utah, by five shots Monday. It was the Jays’ first victory in an event with nine teams or more since 1999.