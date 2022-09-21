 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
GOLF

Creighton's Katherine Lemke named Big East women’s golfer of the week

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is Creighton volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.

Creighton sophomore Katherine Lemke was named the Big East women’s golfer of the week, the league announced Wednesday.

Lemke, winner of the Big East tournament last spring, tied for second at the Kelsey Chugg Invitational. It was her fifth top-five finish in 13 events and the second weekly conference recognition in her career.

Creighton won the 10-team event in Eden, Utah, by five shots Monday. It was the Jays’ first victory in an event with nine teams or more since 1999.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Full Mickey Joseph press conference from September 20th.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert