Creighton's Katherine Lemke named conference freshman of the year

Creighton freshman Katherine Lemke, who won the Big East tournament last month, was named the conference's freshman of the year on Tuesday.

CUs Debbie Conry shared the conference's coach of the year honors with Xavier's Breanna Jenco.

Lemke also was a first-team all-league selection as she earned a spot in next week's NCAA regional in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Her 75.97 scoring average in 30 rounds is the best by a Bluejay since at least the 2003-04 season.

Lemke also is the first CU women's golfer to be named first-team all-conference since Celeste Gassman earned the honor in 2013 when Creighton was in the Missouri Valley Conference.​

