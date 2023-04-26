Creighton sophomore Katherine Lemke will play in the NCAA tournament regional in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, it was revealed Wednesday afternoon during the regional selection show.
Regional play will take place May 8-10.
Lemke qualified for the NCAA tournament by winning the Big East tournament last Wednesday. It was Lemke's second straight Big East title — by winning the Big East last spring she became the first player in program history to qualify for regionals.
Lemke was the only player in Division I to repeat as league champion this year.
