HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — Creighton's Katherine Lemke had the round of the day as she vaulted into first place after two rounds of the Big East women's golf meet.

Lemke shot a school record and tied a Big East tournament record with a 67. Her 5-under round was the only round under par on Tuesday. She shot 79 during Monday's first round.

Lemke, the tournament's defending champ, takes a two-stroke lead into the final round. She's at 2-over for the tournament, while Xavier's Emma McMyler is next at 4-over.

As a team, Creighton also shot a program-record score of 291 to move from fifth place into a tie for second. Creighton, whose score was 27 strokes better than Monday, is tied with Georgetown at 619. Three-time defending champ Xavier leads at 607.

Lemke had an eagle on her second hole Tuesday, but a double bogey dropped her to even-par through six holes. But the sophomore then made three straight birdies and made three more on the back nine.

The Big East tournament has had only one player win the league tournament twice, that was Georgetown's Jacquelyn Eleey in 2015 and 2018.

Also for Creighton, freshman Annika Yturralde shot 73 and is tied for eighth place.

The tournament's final round will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday.