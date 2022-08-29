Creighton's Keelan Terrell named Big East Goalkeeper of the Week

Creighton's Keelan Terrell was named the Big East Goalkeeper of the Week on Monday.

The senior helped the Bluejays to a 1-0-1 record last week against Kansas City and Iowa State.

With two shutouts already this season, she has claimed 10 individual shutouts with the Jays, which ranks her tied for seventh on Creighton's all-time career shutouts list.

Keelan is the first CU goalkeeper to earn the honor since Katie Sullivan nabbed the honor on Sept. 30, 2019.

The Jays return to action Thursday against North Dakota at 6:30 p.m. at Morrison Stadium.