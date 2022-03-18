Creighton's KeyShawn Feazell is ready to step into a starting role against Kansas

FORT WORTH, Texas — This arrangement might not have flowed so smoothly a few years ago.

Early in KeyShawn Feazell’s career at Mississippi State, he would call his dad. He was mad, frustrated, not playing enough. He wanted to leave. Eventually, he did.

He could’ve made the same calls this season at Creighton, where coach Greg McDermott sold Feazell on a role where he’d split minutes with sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner. Instead, the Bluejays say Feazell’s practice habits never wavered despite playing just 9.6 minutes per game.

Why?

“I'm a senior,” Feazell said Friday. “I’ve got guys looking up to me. So it's about being a leader to those guys, not about me. At the end of the day, the ball will stop bouncing at one point, but the person you are will carry on forever.”

Feazell ruckled his practice jersey’s collar while talking in the hallway at Dickies Arena. His body swayed and he chose his words carefully.

He was anxious, and he’d never discussed it publicly before.

Feazell first developed symptoms during his junior season at Mississippi State. He’d always seen basketball as his outlet when life wore on him. He thought he had a future in it, too.

But in three seasons at Mississippi State, that future didn’t materialize. Feazell never logged more than 10 minutes per game. He couldn’t play through his stressors anymore.

“I was stuck in my head like, ‘What am I gonna do?’” Feazell said. “I’m not playing. I don’t know what to do.”

When he’d call his dad, who has spent 27 years in the National Guard, the advice never changed.

“Keep a level head,” he would say. “Control what you can control.”

Feazell found his balance through counseling, where he learned a stress reliever he still deploys today. When his inner dialogue grows too loud, he closes his eyes and listens to the sounds around him. He hears clocks ticking, trains whistling and “some stuff you wouldn’t even realize if you were sitting on your phone,” he said. “That just helped me relax and (focus on) what’s going on all around you.”

That philosophy prepared him for Thursday night, when Kalkbrenner suffered an injury with 2:42 to play in overtime. When Kalkbrenner began playing more minutes, Feazell felt he had two choices: “Either accept it or you don’t,” he said.

He chose the former, and he made it his mission to prepare Kalkbrenner for the Big East’s grueling schedule. If Kalkbrenner dunked on him, he’d return the favor. And as the season progressed, Feazell found purpose in his new role.

“It's easy to fold and be like, ‘Man, forget this, I don’t want to do this,” Feazell said. “But as a leader, it's more like, ‘how can I be the best I can be for my teammates?’ How can I show up for these guys?”

He showed up Thursday with a block on San Diego State's final shot attempt and a clutch free throw to extend the lead to three with 0.9 seconds left. Come Saturday, they need him to show up the way CU originally intended.

McDermott said Thursday that he didn’t lie to Feazell while recruiting him, but “what I thought was going to happen didn't happen.” He’s seen players sour on a program for similar reasons, but Feazell never did.

Fellow senior Ryan Hawkins praised Feazell for the example he set for future Bluejays in limited roles. McDermott thinks watching Feazell helped Trey Alexander prepare for emergency point guard duties. And while the Jays wish Kalkbenner could play on Saturday, they feel justified about Feazell finally earning his chance.

In their minds, he deserves it.

“I've always believed that good things happen to good people,” McDermott said after Thursday’s win against San Diego State. ”And KeyShawn's acted the right way all season long.

“When you do that, I think nights like tonight just have a tendency to happen. Obviously, he's going to play a huge role on Saturday, and he's ready for it.”

The Nick Bahe Invitational

FS1 analyst Nick Bahe stopped by Kansas’ open practice on Wednesday and assigned a name to a potential Creighton-Kansas matchup: The Nick Bahe Invitational.

Bahe, the former Jayhawk and Bluejay, said on his podcast Friday that he’s been flooded with texts concerning the matchup between both of his alma maters. He said Self told him that the selection committee built the Midwest region with him in mind. And while his rooting interests are torn, “It’s very fun that this matchup is happening,” Bahe said on his podcast. “These are two programs that I poured blood, sweat and tears into. These are two programs that I’m still close with.”

Bahe played for Dana Altman — not McDermott — at Creighton, but Bahe said he’s grown close with McDermott during McDermott's CU tenure. He’d “run through a wall” for Self, who said Friday that the Jayhawks still love Bahe.

Where should his allegiances lie?

“I don't know who he should be rooting for,” Self said. “He got his degree at Creighton, and he lives in Omaha. So no matter what he says I'm sure his allegiances will fall that way.”

'Big personnel game'

Alex O’Connell has played the Jayhawks on a big stage before.

O’Connell was a junior at Duke when the Blue Devils played KU at Madison Square Garden. He played 25 minutes against current Jayhawks Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Christian Braun. And he thinks that experience can “definitely help” this time around.

Freshman guard Trey Alexander said Saturday’s game is a “big personnel game,” and no one on CU’s roster knows the Jayhawks better than O’Connell.

“(It’s about) knowing who does what,” O’Connell said. “If we're able to handle that and handle their pressure, l think we should be OK.”

No breaks against Jayhawks

Hawkins played 45 minutes Thursday night. O’Connell played 41. And Alexander has averaged 33.4 since Ryan Nembhard broke his wrist.

The Jays don’t expect a break against the Jayhawks, either. Feazell, who hasn’t cracked 20 minutes since the season-opener, said he’s prepared to play “as many minutes as possible (He played 35-plus five times at McNeese state last season).” And O’Connell, who may play the last game of his career on Saturday, isn’t concerned about conserving energy

“I don't think it's a question of managing it,” O’Connell said. “(Our approach is) leave it all out there because it can be your last game. We might be a little tired, but it's one and done in the tournament. We're going to empty the tank."

Different defense

The Bluejays’ defense will operate differently with Feazell in place of Kalkbrenner. The Jays could deploy a more aggressive pick-and-roll defense because Feazell is more athletic than his predecessor.

At the same time, the Jays’ rim protection will suffer. At 6 foot 9, Feazell can’t bother opponents inside like Kalkbrebnner. “It wouldn’t be fair to KeyShawn” if CU expected him to, McDermott said. To mitigate Kalkbrenner’s absence, CU plans to mix coverages often.

“We're going to have to change as the game goes on,” McDermott said. “I think you'll see us changing from timeout to timeout.”

Kancleris is ready

McDermott has one bench card left to play, and Modestas Kancleris hasn’t played more than six minutes all season.

“But he's got to be ready to go tomorrow,” McDermott said. The Jays need bodies.

Kancleris suffered a torn ACL last year and has not recovered on the same timeline as Rati Andronikashvilli, who plays 13.4 minutes per night. But McDermott said Kancleris is “in a good place right now,” and could play either power forward or center tomorrow night.

“Obviously, it's a huge stage to maybe throw a guy into,” McDermott said, “But he's ready for that and he'll be on the floor tomorrow night.”

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.