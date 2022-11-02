Creighton's Kirsten Bernthal Booth voted President-Elect of AVCA

Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth was voted the President-Elect of the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Booth, in her 20th season as CU's coach, will begin her service on January 1, 2023 then become the AVCA President in 2024. She will be the President-Elect in 2023, President in 2024 and 2025, and then finish Past President in 2026.

The Bluejays have recorded 434 wins and made 11 of the last 12 NCAA tournaments under Booth. Over the last decade, Creighton has averaged 27 wins per season (not including 2020), won nine regular-season conference titles and eight conference tournament championships.

The Jays (20-3, 12-0) are currently in first place in the Big East standings. They return to action Friday at 6 p.m. to take on Villanova.