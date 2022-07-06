 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SOCCER

Creighton's Lara Kazandjian invited to participate in Canada's under-20 soccer camp

  • Updated
  • 0

Creighton junior Lara Kazandjian was invited to participate in Canada's under-20 women's national team soccer camp that started Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

The camp is a precursor to the FIFA U20 World Cup Aug. 10 through 27.

A transfer from Memphis, Kazandjian played nine matches for the Tigers in 2021 and 10 in 2020. The midfielder scored a pair of goals in a victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 26, 2021.

Kazandjian has played on several youth national teams, most recently the U20 CONCACAF in 2020.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert