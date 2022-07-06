Creighton's Lara Kazandjian invited to participate in Canada's under-20 soccer camp

Creighton junior Lara Kazandjian was invited to participate in Canada's under-20 women's national team soccer camp that started Wednesday and runs through Saturday.
The camp is a precursor to the FIFA U20 World Cup Aug. 10 through 27.
A transfer from Memphis, Kazandjian played nine matches for the Tigers in 2021 and 10 in 2020. The midfielder scored a pair of goals in a victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 26, 2021.
Kazandjian has played on several youth national teams, most recently the U20 CONCACAF in 2020.