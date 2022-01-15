Creighton's late surge can't overcome Jays' 21 turnovers in loss to No. 17 Xavier

Creighton couldn't hold off Xavier's second-half surge, losing control of the game down the stretch in an 80-73 road defeat Saturday.

The Musketeers (13-3, 3-2) bullied their way to the rim and to the free-throw line after halftime on their home floor, grabbing 10 offensive rebounds, scoring 24 points in the paint and adding 16 more at the stripe in the final 20 minutes.

They showed a particularly heightened sense of urgency midway through the second half when they produced a 19-4 run to flip the momentum of the game. After trailing for much of the day, No. 17 Xavier built a 63-53 lead with five minutes left.

The Jays (10-5, 2-2) did make a charge late, but they ultimately weren't able to overcome 21 turnovers inside the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

"I thought we defended them great in the first half," CU coach Greg McDermott said. "But they went to some isolation stuff, started picking on some of our young guys. And we probably didn't handle that very well."

It was senior guard Paul Scruggs initially, just backing down defenders and scoring in the lane. Then the versatile 6-foot-7 Colby Jones took over. Bigs Zach Freemantle and Jack Nunge got free around the rim, too.