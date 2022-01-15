Creighton's late surge can't overcome Jays' 21 turnovers in loss to No. 17 Xavier

Creighton couldn't hold off Xavier's second-half surge, losing control of the game down the stretch in an 80-73 road defeat Saturday.
The Musketeers (13-3, 3-2) bullied their way to the rim and to the free-throw line after halftime on their home floor, grabbing 10 offensive rebounds, scoring 24 points in the paint and adding 16 more at the stripe in the final 20 minutes.
They showed a particularly heightened sense of urgency midway through the second half when they produced a 19-4 run to flip the momentum of the game. After trailing for much of the day, No. 17 Xavier built a 63-53 lead with five minutes left.
The Jays (10-5, 2-2) did make a charge late, but they ultimately weren't able to overcome 21 turnovers inside the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.
"I thought we defended them great in the first half," CU coach Greg McDermott said. "But they went to some isolation stuff, started picking on some of our young guys. And we probably didn't handle that very well."
It was senior guard Paul Scruggs initially, just backing down defenders and scoring in the lane. Then the versatile 6-foot-7 Colby Jones took over. Bigs Zach Freemantle and Jack Nunge got free around the rim, too.
The Musketeers scored three straight buckets — two layups and a dunk — to jump in front 50-49 with 10 minutes to play. Then they had an 11-possession stretch where they scored eight times, either at the free-throw line or within 10 feet.
McDermott theorized that maybe flipping sides of the court had a negative impact for his team — the CU players could better hear their coaches shouting mid-play instructions in the first half, when they were defending the hoop right in front of their bench. Senior Ryan Hawkins said the Jays' empty possessions on offense helped trigger the Musketeers' attack as well.
Xavier coach Travis Steele liked his players' aggressiveness and their spacing after the break, making it more difficult for CU to provide help defense. Six of the Jays' eight blocked shots came in the first 22 minutes of the game.
Perhaps more than anything, though, the experienced Musketeers just simply raised their urgency level.
Creighton, still working into game shape again after a 10-day layoff, wasn't able to match it.
"We led for 26 of the 40 minutes," McDermott said. "We just couldn't quite finish it."
Their own miscues were one of the reasons why.
Ball security's been an issue all season for the young Jays, who're adjusting to Big East-level physicality and aggressive defensive pressure from opponents. Their 21 giveaways Saturday matched a season high and equaled the most by a McDermott-coached CU squad.
The Musketeers' length played a factor Saturday. They pressed some. They showed a little zone. They rotated quickly off the back-side of the defense. They made every in-bound pass difficult.
Creighton had a 13-possession stretch in the first half where it turned the ball over 11 times. The Jays made bad passes, got called for traveling and lost control of the dribble. Pretty much every miscue imaginable.
"A few of those turnovers were inches, inches away from being a great offensive possession," Hawkins said. "Some of them were careless. But that's stuff that has to get corrected for us to be a really good team."
Because there were moments when they did flash their potential.
Senior Alex O'Connell scored a career-best 22 points. Freshman Ryan Nembhard finished with 18 points and six assists. Hawkins had 13 points and 13 rebounds. CU stretched its lead to 37-29 in the opening moments of the second half and ended up making 50% of its shots on the day.
Creighton even hit three 3-pointers in a row in the final two minutes Saturday to pull within 77-73 with 30 seconds left. But it couldn't get any closer.
"If we keep those turnovers to a minimum, we have a chance to have a double-digit lead at halftime," McDermott said. "Then I think the game plays out totally different."
CU is scheduled to return home Wednesday when it hosts St. John's.
