Creighton catcher Lily West was named the Big East softball freshman of the week on Monday.

In five games for the week, West went 8 of 21 at the plate with two doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs.

West is one of two Bluejays to start all 50 games this season as she's batting .339. Her 56 hits is tied for the third-most in a season by a freshman in program history.

Creighton (21-29) wraps up the regular season with a three-game home series against St. John's beginning at 4 p.m. Friday.