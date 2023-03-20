DENVER — Water dripped from the top of Greg McDermott’s head.

The dark quarter-zip he wore changed shades, a gloss to it after being drowned by celebratory water bottles the moment he stepped into Creighton’s locker room at Ball Arena.

Months after the Bluejays’ lofty expectations swelled beyond measure, sixth-seeded CU accomplished quite a bit in its first weekend of the year’s NCAA tournament. A pair of wins, a trip to Louisville to the No. 15 seed wearing Cinderella slippers and enough water on the locker room carpet for an air dry.

With every chance he has gotten — after Creighton finished third in the Big East, reached the tournament and won games in Denver — McDermott has cited the strength of a team that lost six straight games in December.

Perhaps the first team to lose six consecutive games and reach a Sweet 16.

“Coaches have a vision of what they want the culture to be,” McDermott said. “The players are the ones that make the culture with the decisions they make on a daily basis and the way they treat each other.

“When the outside world thinks the house is on fire, you've got to huddle up inside and figure out a way to put that fire out, and these guys did that.”

McDermott might wait to change out of what he wore Sunday, saying he’s “taking the Charles Barkley approach to cleaning my clothes for the next time I wear them." But he certainly won’t step far outside his approach next weekend when CU takes on Princeton on Friday at 8 p.m.

The 13th-year Jays coach has embraced the idea of the team sticking to its game plan, not attempting to change who it is. Or who he is.

That was the mistake he said he made at Iowa State. Former Michigan coach John Beilein warned him.

McDermott was granted patience at his gig in Omaha. And it paid off Sunday.

His Jays will play in their second Sweet 16 in three seasons. And this time, there’s palpable momentum that aligns with what many expected from the team in the preseason.

The words Final Four were blurted out before CU even played a game. Now one step closer, the Jays never lost sight of what they had hoped for.

"And these guys never backed down from those expectations,” McDermott said. “What are we supposed to say? No, we don't think we have a chance to make a deep run? Of course they're going to say we have a chance."

The version of this team that could likely defeat anyone on its best day showed its head in its 85-76 win over Baylor Sunday night — poetic revenge after the last CU team to garner this much buzz was halted in the second round.

A team that could have anyone go for 30 points; Trey Alexander on Christmas, Ryan Kalkbrenner on Friday, Ryan Nembhard on Sunday. A team that is eyeing its first Elite Eight.

“We definitely don't care who we're going against,” Nembhard said. “We respect everybody. We give everybody the respect they're due, but at the end of the day, we think we're just as good as anybody in the country.”