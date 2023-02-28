Greg McDermott shrugged without having to think much further.

“Well, it’s wins,” the 13th-year Creighton coach said. “That’s how you get momentum back.”

The Bluejays (18-11, 12-6 Big East) had enough of the stuff to sell just a couple weeks ago. After a pair of losses dropped CU from Big East regular-season title contention to fourth place in one fell swoop, the Jays are yearning for the formula that put them back atop the conference.

Games against Georgetown and DePaul to close the season could help.

As the two teams dwelling at the depths of the Big East’s low abyss — beaten by Creighton in their initial meetings by a combined 25 points — the Jays are expected to handle both teams once more.

But sophomore Trey Alexander has heard that story before. He’s not interesting in leaving any room for disaster.

“I feel like there’s a lot of games we’ve been favored in that we’ve lost this year,” sophomore Trey Alexander said, “So we can’t really take that into terms of it just putting us in the ‘W’ column.

“We’re good enough to beat anybody in the country, but if we don’t come to play we could lose to anybody.”

In reality, there might not be a ton that Creighton stands to learn that Marquette and Villanova didn’t already teach through last week’s pair of losses. But the Jays recognized what they’d missed. Energy. Connectivity. Things that lifted CU during its eight game win streak.

Things it’ll need to play games in order to get back.

Unlike past Creighton teams, these Jays have relied on and honed their defense — a necessary crutch given their offensive inconsistency. At its peak, it’s bent several of the nation’s better offenses out of shape.

When it hasn’t taken form, like out in Philadelphia over the weekend, things can go downhill. Quick.

Saturday belonged to Villanova’s Eric Dixon, who had a career night. It was something the Jays had to live with, with the big man only going 1 for 6 from deep in their first meeting. But the flaws that Dixon’s performance exposed are glaring.

Creighton’s time to figure out how to patch those flaws despite their playstyle is ticking.

“There are gonna be some teams that have bigs that shoot better than Dixon,” Alexander said. “We’re gonna have to be able to move, play with more effort and energy. I felt like we were kind of dead that game.”

McDermott admitted that with playing teams a second time, this time of year can get monotonous for some. The Jays are grilling film, seeking things they can tweak and perhaps do differently when meeting teams again.

He describes it as a “little bit of a grind.” He cited Monday’s energy and enthusiasm as being as good as it’s been in “quite some time.”

Creighton is only about a couple weeks away from mistakes potentially ending their season. The times of surviving and advancing are around the corner.

CU’s final couple of regular-season games shouldn’t just give it a swing of confidence heading into the thick of March. It should bring the prospective prize — a deep tournament run that’d erase any memory of its six-game skid — into view.

“I think they see the light at the end of the tunnel, like ‘OK, this is almost over from a regular season standpoint.’ And then it’s time to get ready for what comes next.”

