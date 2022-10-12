Creighton's looking to be challenged with the Jays' difficult nonconference schedule

There's no easing into the 2022-23 season for Creighton women's basketball. That's just how the Bluejays like it.

"Last year, I don't think we would have done what we did without our nonconference schedule, beating Arizona State, beating Arkansas," Creighton forward Emma Ronsiek said. "I don't think we would have gone as far as we did without our schedule being what it was, teaching us to play through adversity."

Those nonconference wins helped Creighton earn an at-large bid as a No. 10 seed into the NCAA tournament. That's when coach Jim Flanery's team embarked on an historic run.

Creighton beat Iowa and Iowa State, both ranked in the top 10, to reach the Elite Eight. The Jays lost to eventual national champion South Carolina in that round.

So this year's nonconference schedule is even more challenging.

"I'm really excited to play those games," said junior Morgan Maly, the Big East sixth player of the year last season. "I'm glad that Flan scheduled those type of games because those games are what you see in the tournament."

In the nonconference, Creighton will play four teams — South Dakota, Nebraska, Arkansas and Stanford — that competed in the 2022 NCAA tournament. The Jays also face three teams that played in the WNIT — South Dakota State, who won the WNIT title, Northern Iowa and Drake.

CU's regular-season opener is Nov. 7 at South Dakota State, which on Tuesday was selected as the preseason favorite to win the Summit League.

"It's a really tough nonconference schedule, but I think it fits our team," Flanery said. "We're experienced enough to handle it, but there aren't a lot of games I look at and think, 'Oh, that will be an easy one.' But I like it because I think has our players' attention."

Creighton returns six of its top seven scorers. Ronsiek was the team's leading scorer (13.9 points per game) and rebounder (5.0), while Lauren Jensen and Maly combined to hit 162 3-pointers and both averaged more than 12 points a game.

Assist leader Tatum Rembao did graduate after Creighton led the NCAA in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio.

"I will say adding Stanford was a product of the players we had coming back. It will be good for us. At the end of the day, you want to get your team better," Flanery said. "And it's about metrics, your resume is built o good wins and not just wins."

Opponents know a win over Creighton is a good win, too. After their Elite Eight run, the Jays are aware there will be a bigger target on their backs.

"I think we embrace that," Maly said. "You want to be challenged, you want people to come after you. I'm looking forward to nonconference play when teams are amped to play you."

It's a junior-dominant squad as CU's only seniors are Carly Bachelor and Rachael Saunders. And when it comes to recruiting, facing opponents like Stanford bring more attention to the program. So far, Creighton is slated to play on national TV seven times this season.

"We try to use our nonconference schedule in recruiting. We talk to recruits about our schedule," Flanery said. "When you're playing more high-profile opponents, you're more visible, they're going to pay more attention to it. It's definitely a recruiting tool to play that kind of schedule."