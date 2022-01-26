Creighton's loss at Butler shows the Jays still must learn how to win on the road

Wednesday marked the second consecutive game for Creighton without its head coach. Greg McDermott entered COVID-19 protocols Friday and hasn’t been with the team since. He tweeted after the loss that he’s looking forward to returning to practice Thursday.

The loss at Butler proved that an inexperienced CU roster still has plenty of work to do, particularly when facing adversity away from home.

“That’s part of growing up,” Huss said. “That’s part of these young guys learning to win on the road. ... That’s how good teams become great teams, that’s how young teams become veteran teams.”

The issues began on offense — the Bulldogs were plugging driving lanes and contesting interior tries, so Creighton often found itself settling for jumpers. Those didn’t fall.

CU is now 22.5% from 3-point range in its last five games at Butler.

The Jays managed 24 first-half points. It took them 14 second-half possessions to add 10 to that halftime total. And they were relying a lot on the hard work of freshman Arthur Kaluma, who had accounted for 18 of CU’s 34 points with 10 minutes left in the game.