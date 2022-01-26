Creighton's loss at Butler shows the Jays still must learn how to win on the road

INDIANAPOLIS — Creighton encountered another agonizing road trip to Butler on Wednesday, unable to jump-start its offense once its opponent settled in.
The Bluejays (12-6, 4-3 Big East) stayed within striking distance until midway through the second half. That’s when the Bulldogs capped a 17-2 run by making five straight 3-pointers. That surge turned a four-point game into a 55-36 deficit for CU, which had no answers for Butler’s strength and toughness defensively.
Creighton missed 10 layups, went 2 of 22 from 3-point range and recorded more turnovers (13) than assists (seven) in the 72-55 defeat.
It was a familiar script for the Jays, who’ve lost five consecutive games at Butler by an average of 14.6 points. They again left Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday wondering how they could have better matched the Bulldogs’ urgency and tenacity.
“Whether it was offense, defense or on the glass, I just felt like they were really the more physical team,” acting head coach Alan Huss said. “They were clearly the aggressor.”
CU faced a similar challenge at halftime Saturday against DePaul, when it needed an infusion of hustle and heart to flip the momentum and earn a comeback win. But at Butler, the Jays weren’t able to find a spark.
Wednesday marked the second consecutive game for Creighton without its head coach. Greg McDermott entered COVID-19 protocols Friday and hasn’t been with the team since. He tweeted after the loss that he’s looking forward to returning to practice Thursday.
The loss at Butler proved that an inexperienced CU roster still has plenty of work to do, particularly when facing adversity away from home.
“That’s part of growing up,” Huss said. “That’s part of these young guys learning to win on the road. ... That’s how good teams become great teams, that’s how young teams become veteran teams.”
The issues began on offense — the Bulldogs were plugging driving lanes and contesting interior tries, so Creighton often found itself settling for jumpers. Those didn’t fall.
CU is now 22.5% from 3-point range in its last five games at Butler.
The Jays managed 24 first-half points. It took them 14 second-half possessions to add 10 to that halftime total. And they were relying a lot on the hard work of freshman Arthur Kaluma, who had accounted for 18 of CU’s 34 points with 10 minutes left in the game.
“They were just a little too physical early on and we let that throw us off,” sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner said. “As the game went on, we didn’t stick together as we had in games before when we’d fallen down a little bit.”
With 10 points apiece, Kalkbrenner and Alex O’Connell were the only other Jays in double figures.
The team’s focus dropped defensively, too.
Butler entered the game ranked last in the conference in offensive efficiency at 0.92 points per possession during league play. It made fewer than 40% of its field goals in four of its last five games.
The Bulldogs shredded the CU defense after halftime, though.
They scored 45 points on 48.4% shooting in the second half Wednesday. They transformed a 38-34 lead into a 19-point advantage in 3:13 of game action. They knocked down 10 3-pointers, the most they’ve had in a game since November.
“They beat us to loose balls, they really cracked us on the glass,” Huss said. “It was just a really well-coached team that was hooked up.”
Creighton returns home Saturday, hosting No. 21 Xavier at 1 p.m. in its annual Pink-Out game.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa