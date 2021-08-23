 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton's Madison Radke named Big East defender of the week
0 comments
SOCCER

Creighton's Madison Radke named Big East defender of the week

Jon Nyatawa recaps a busy NBA summer league for several former Jays.

Creighton's Madison Radke was named the Big East defender of the week after she helped the Jays win their first two matches of the year.

Madison Radke

Madison Radke

Radke contributed to a CU backline that held Montana and Drake to one combined goal and just six total shots on target during the season's first week. Creighton out-shot its two opponents 41-15 in the two wins.

Radke was also credited with two assists. The Parker, Colorado, product lofted a cross into the box that found the head of freshman Hailey Rothwell, who came through with the game-winning goal in overtime of the 2-1 victory over Montana Thursday night. Radke helped set up freshman Abigail Santana for a score in the 2-0 win against Drake Sunday.

Radke was a member of the Big East's all-freshman team last season.

She and the Jays return to action Thursday when they play at Tulsa. They're aiming for their first 3-0 start since 2014. They'll travel to face Oral Roberts on Sunday.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to over 5.5 strikeouts for Lance Lynn today vs. Blue Jays

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert