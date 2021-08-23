Creighton's Madison Radke named Big East defender of the week

Creighton's Madison Radke was named the Big East defender of the week after she helped the Jays win their first two matches of the year.

Radke contributed to a CU backline that held Montana and Drake to one combined goal and just six total shots on target during the season's first week. Creighton out-shot its two opponents 41-15 in the two wins.

Radke was also credited with two assists. The Parker, Colorado, product lofted a cross into the box that found the head of freshman Hailey Rothwell, who came through with the game-winning goal in overtime of the 2-1 victory over Montana Thursday night. Radke helped set up freshman Abigail Santana for a score in the 2-0 win against Drake Sunday.

Radke was a member of the Big East's all-freshman team last season.

She and the Jays return to action Thursday when they play at Tulsa. They're aiming for their first 3-0 start since 2014. They'll travel to face Oral Roberts on Sunday.

