Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney earn Big East honors

Three Creighton players earned all-league recognition Sunday, the most honorees in a season for the Jays since they joined the Big East.

The conference coaches named junior Marcus Zegarowski to the All-Big East first team. Senior Damien Jefferson earned a spot on the All-Big East second team. Senior Denzel Mahoney was an All-Big East honorable mention.

Zegarowski, an all-conference second-teamer last year, ranked fifth in scoring (15.6 points per game), third in assist-to-turnover rate (2.2) and third in 3-point makes (2.6 per game) during league play.

Jefferson averaged 12.7 points (19th), 5.9 rebounds (17th) and 1.5 steals per game (third) against Big East opponents. He also had the second-best effective field goal percentage in the conference (61.2%).

Mahoney moved into a starting role after earning the 2020 Big East sixth man of the year award. He averaged 13.2 points (14th) and 1.4 steals (fifth) in league action.

The trio of CU honorees will try to help lead the Jays to a conference tournament title this week.

Creighton heads to New York City as the No. 2 seed. It will face either No. 7 Xavier or No. 10 Butler at 5 p.m. Thursday.

More awards could come before then.