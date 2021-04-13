Marcus Zegarowski turns pro, ends decorated Creighton basketball career

Creighton junior Marcus Zegarowski will enter the NBA draft and end his college career with the Jays, he announced Tuesday.

The first-team All-Big East point guard wrote on Twitter that he's had an "incredible experience at Creighton." He thanked the CU coaches, its administrators, his teammates and the fans. He also thanked his family for their support.

After taking time to reflect after the season ended last month, Zegarowski said he made his decision to turn pro.

"(I) look forward to continuing to work hard, chase my dreams and play the game I love," Zegarowski wrote on Twitter. "Thank you Creighton for making my college experience so special. I will forever be a Bluejay."

Zegarowski played perhaps the best basketball of his career down the stretch of this past season, helping guide the Jays to their first Sweet 16 berth since 1974.

He averaged 18.3 points (on 55% shooting), 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game during March. He became the first CU player in school history to score at least 17 points in his first three career NCAA tournament games. He was an AP honorable mention All-American.