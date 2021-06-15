Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski makes cut for NBA combine

The 2021 NBA combine invite list is out. Marcus Zegarowski made the cut.

The talented CU point guard who declared for the NBA draft in April was one of 69 players invited to the combine, which is set to take place in person from June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

It'll mark the second consecutive year that the Jays have had a combine participant. Ty-Shon Alexander took part in the virtual version during the 2020 pandemic year before going undrafted last fall. He joined the Phoenix Suns on a two-way deal.

Khyri Thomas (pick No. 38 in 2018), Justin Patton (No. 16 in 2017) and Doug McDermott (No. 11 in 2014) were other recent Creighton products who made appearances at the NBA combine.

Zegarowski was an All-Big East first-team performer as a junior this past season. And he played his best ball in March, averaging 18.3 points on 55.0% shooting during his final eight games as CU made the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974.

But he will have something to prove in Chicago later this month on the biggest stage of the pre-draft process. NBA teams can conduct interviews at the combine. Players go through agility testing and shooting drills — some even play some 5-on-5.