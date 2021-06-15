Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski makes cut for NBA combine

The 2021 NBA combine invite list is out. Marcus Zegarowski made the cut.
The talented CU point guard who declared for the NBA draft in April was one of 69 players invited to the combine, which is set to take place in person from June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
It'll mark the second consecutive year that the Jays have had a combine participant. Ty-Shon Alexander took part in the virtual version during the 2020 pandemic year before going undrafted last fall. He joined the Phoenix Suns on a two-way deal.
Khyri Thomas (pick No. 38 in 2018), Justin Patton (No. 16 in 2017) and Doug McDermott (No. 11 in 2014) were other recent Creighton products who made appearances at the NBA combine.
Zegarowski was an All-Big East first-team performer as a junior this past season. And he played his best ball in March, averaging 18.3 points on 55.0% shooting during his final eight games as CU made the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974.
But he will have something to prove in Chicago later this month on the biggest stage of the pre-draft process. NBA teams can conduct interviews at the combine. Players go through agility testing and shooting drills — some even play some 5-on-5.
The combine's best performers sometimes see their draft stocks elevate dramatically.
The 2021 NBA draft is scheduled to take place on July 29.
Nebraska's Dalano Banton did not receive an NBA combine invite. The junior guard announced on May 31 he was declaring for the draft but maintaining his college eligibility through the process. He'd have to withdraw from the draft by July 7 to return to the Husker program.
Former Creighton standouts Denzel Mahoney, Damien Jefferson and Mitch Ballock also did not receive combine invites. Those three guards decided after the 2020-21 season that they would not use the extra year of college eligibility granted to seniors due to the pandemic.
But they should have the opportunity to grab the attention of professional scouts as the weeks progress.
Earlier this month, Ballock participated in the Tampa Bay pro combine, one of many scouting events hosted this summer. Ballock was also among those who worked out with the Charlotte Hornets last week. Jefferson reportedly has an on-site workout with the Minnesota Timberwolves scheduled this week. Mahoney signed with agent Jeff Potter of the Potter Sports Group.
The other Big East standouts invited to the NBA combine: UConn's James Bouknight, St. John's Julian Champagnie, Providence's David Duke, Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili and Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
Marquette's D.J. Carton and Dawson Garcia were among 40 players invited to the G League Elite Camp from Jun 19-21. The top performers there will get added to the combine list.
