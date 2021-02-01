Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski named Big East player of the week

For the first time this season, a Bluejay earned the Big East’s player of the week award.

Marcus Zegarowski was the recipient Monday, honored as the league’s weekly standout for the second time in his career.

The junior point guard averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in Creighton’s wins over Seton Hall and DePaul last week. He shot 53.3% from 3-point range in those two games.

He made a critical 3-pointer late against Seton Hall and assisted on Mitch Ballock’s game-winner with 38 seconds left in the 85-81 comeback win Wednesday. Against the Blue Demons on Saturday, Zegarowski had 14 of his 19 points in the second half. And he went 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final three minutes.

Zegarowski is averaging 14.9 points (11th in the Big East) and 4.4 assists (fifth). He’s made a league-high 44 3-pointers, shooting 41.5% from long range (ninth).

Photos: Creighton vs. UConn

