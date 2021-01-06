 Skip to main content
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski named to Wooden Award midseason top 25
BASKETBALL

Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski named to Wooden Award midseason top 25

Zegarowski

Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski made the Wooden Award midseason top 25.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton junior guard Marcus Zegarowski made the Wooden Award midseason top 25 Wednesday.

The preseason Big East player of the year leads the seventh-ranked Bluejays with 14.4 points and 4.9 assists per game. This marks the sixth time in 10 seasons that Creighton is represented on the Wooden midseason list. Doug McDermott won the award following the 2013-14 season.

Iowa All-American Luka Garza was also on the list chosen by a poll on national experts.

The award winner will be announce during the NCAA tournament in April.

