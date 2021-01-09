 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski out against St. John's
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski out against St. John's

{{featured_button_text}}
Marcus Zegarowski

Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, left, is averaging 14.1 points and 4.8 assists per game this season.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Junior point guard Marcus Zegarowski was listed as inactive for No. 7 Creighton’s Saturday home game against St. John’s.

He did not participate in the team’s pregame warmups, instead wearing a sweatsuit as he watched from the sidelines.

His absence from the lineup is not believed to be related to COVID-19 protocols. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that Zegarowski’s dealing with a hamstring injury. Coach Greg McDermott will address Zegarowski’s status after the game.

Sophomore Shereef Mitchell started in Zegarowski’s place Saturday. It’s the third career start for the former Omaha Burke standout.

Zegarowski, the Big East preseason player of the year, entered Saturday’s matchup leading the team in scoring (14.1 points per game) and assists (4.8). He’s shooting 40.5% from 3-point range on the season.

Creighton vs. St. John's

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert