Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski receives All-America honorable mention

Creighton junior Marcus Zegarowski was named an honorable mention AP All-American for the second year in a row.
The All-America teams — featuring five players each on the first, second and third teams — were released Tuesday. Zegarowski was one of 42 players who missed the cut for one of those top 15 spots but still earned honorable mention.
Zegarowski, a first-team All-Big East performer, averaged 15.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this season. He’s also been named an All-District honoree by the USBWA and the NABC.
The AP All-America first team included Iowa’s Luka Garza, Baylor’s Jared Butler, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert.
No Big East player made the AP’s cut for any of its first, second or third teams. But UConn’s James Bouknight, Providence’s David Duke, Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili and Villanova’s Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl all were honorable mentions. As was Jaquori McLaughlin, a senior guard on the UC Santa Barbara squad that’ll face Creighton in the first round of the NCAA tournament Saturday afternoon.
