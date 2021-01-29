Creighton's Mitch Ballock displaying diverse mid-range game to go with unlimited range from deep

His seven 3-point makes were impressive, certainly. But he’s done that before. What stood out were his other buckets — the four layups, including one where he absorbed contact, drew a foul and still guided it in.

“Mac’s been talking to me about getting to the mid-range,” Ballock said after the game. “I was looking for the mid-range (against Seton Hall), but then I just kept going to the rim. That just opens it up.”

The four made 2-point field goals were the most he’s had all season — he did it just once last season. He’s 17 of 21 inside the arc this season.

Ballock’s inspired approach at Seton Hall on Wednesday comes after last week, when he showed glimpses of a more assertive scoring mentality. Late in the Providence defeat, he drove inside and guided in a layup over a big man. He dribbled into the paint against UConn, spun back over his right shoulder and knocked down a short fadeaway jumper.

“Mitch has been a little bit more aggressive the last three or four basketball games, which has been good to see,” McDermott said. “Good things happen when he does that.”

Ballock’s game is defined by his unselfishness — he’s a ball mover and a floor spacer, and his impact often goes beyond the stat sheet.