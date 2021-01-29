Creighton's Mitch Ballock displaying diverse mid-range game to go with unlimited range from deep

Creighton’s head coach has been encouraging Mitch Ballock lately to be more deliberate about countering opponents’ defensive tactics.
If teams are going to press out so aggressively to try to take away his 3-point looks, then the senior guard has to make them pay — perhaps by unveiling all the mid-range jumpers and creative finishes he’s added to his arsenal while tirelessly working behind closed doors in the practice gym the past two offseasons.
Apparently the chats with Greg McDermott are making a difference for Ballock.
The Jays’ sharpshooter erupted for a season-high 29 points during CU’s 85-81 comeback win at Seton Hall on Wednesday.
His seven 3-point makes were impressive, certainly. But he’s done that before. What stood out were his other buckets — the four layups, including one where he absorbed contact, drew a foul and still guided it in.
“Mac’s been talking to me about getting to the mid-range,” Ballock said after the game. “I was looking for the mid-range (against Seton Hall), but then I just kept going to the rim. That just opens it up.”
The four made 2-point field goals were the most he’s had all season — he did it just once last season. He’s 17 of 21 inside the arc this season.
Ballock’s inspired approach at Seton Hall on Wednesday comes after last week, when he showed glimpses of a more assertive scoring mentality. Late in the Providence defeat, he drove inside and guided in a layup over a big man. He dribbled into the paint against UConn, spun back over his right shoulder and knocked down a short fadeaway jumper.
“Mitch has been a little bit more aggressive the last three or four basketball games, which has been good to see,” McDermott said. “Good things happen when he does that.”
Ballock’s game is defined by his unselfishness — he’s a ball mover and a floor spacer, and his impact often goes beyond the stat sheet.
But McDermott and his staff believe he's capable of doing even more.
McDermott made a point right from the get-go Wednesday to get Ballock involved, designing a play to create an open look from 3-point range. It worked. Ballock drilled a triple on CU’s first possession against the Pirates.
A few minutes later, Ballock knocked down a shot from the center-court logo. He’d logged three assists by that point, too.
“I just stayed aggressive,” he said.
The presumption is that if Ballock can put together a multi-faceted offensive performance against Seton Hall, he can do it against anyone. The Pirates have notoriously held Ballock in such high regard that limiting him has been a major part of their recent defensive game plans against Creighton.
Ballock didn’t score in CU’s win in New Jersey last year. He had eight points on five shots in the memorable regular-season finale a month later. Back on Jan. 6, Ballock got just two field goal tries.
“They do an unbelievable job of just staying home,” Ballock said of the Pirates.
But he found some openings Wednesday.
Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard did say that the Pirates tweaked their tactics a little for Wednesday's rematch (because Damien Jefferson had 16 first-half points a few weeks ago).
Perhaps those changes contributed to Ballock’s big day. The preseason All-Big East second-team honoree did say that he’s always trying to react to how defenses are aligned. In the end, that’s how this balanced offense is designed to work.
The key is, though, you can’t always defer. You have to recognize when it’s your turn to score and capitalize on those chances. Ballock’s attacking mind-set allowed him to do that Wednesday.
“You never know who it’s going to be, any given day, any given game,” Ballock said. “You’ve just got to prepare and be ready for the moment.”
