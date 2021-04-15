Creighton's Mitch Ballock turns pro, opts out of extra season

Creighton senior Mitch Ballock confirmed Thursday that he's signed with an agent and will not return to the CU basketball program.

Ronnie Zeidel, of RZA Sports, will represent Ballock as the 6-foot-5 shooting guard looks to begin his professional career following four years of college ball with the Jays.

The decision affirms what's been expected for several days: Creighton will have an entirely new starting lineup next season.

Ballock, Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney — the three seniors — have all declined to use the option of an extra year of eligibility, choosing instead to turn pro. Junior Marcus Zegarowski said Tuesday that he's declaring for the NBA draft and ending his CU career. Junior Christian Bishop entered the transfer portal two weeks ago.

Those five players combined to account for 79% of the Jays' points during their 2020-21 season, when they finished second in the Big East, reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974 and spent the entire year ranked in the AP Top 25.

But now those veterans are all moving on. And they'll be difficult to replace.

Ballock was one who undoubtedly had an impact both on and off the court throughout his time with the Jays.