Creighton's Modestas Kancleris entering transfer portal

Creighton's Modestas Kancleris announced on his Instagram account Friday that he's entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-9 forward from Lithuania spent the past two seasons with the Bluejays.

He redshirted during the 2020-21 season after tearing his ACL in November. This past season, he played a total of 33 minutes in 14 games, scoring three points and grabbing seven rebounds.

In his post, he said he wanted to start anew and look for new opportunities.

His post read in part: "First and foremost, I would like to thank Coach McDermott and the Creighton coaching staff for giving me opportunity of a lifetime. Also, I would like to thank Bluejays family for unforgettable two years of supporting us every game! I will forward be grateful to have been a part of this historic program."

Creighton graduated three seniors from a team that reached the Big East tournament final and the second round of the NCAA tournament, losing to eventual champion Kansas. Four freshmen also were part of the team's regular rotation.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.