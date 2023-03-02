A strong season from Creighton women’s basketball predictably produced several awards for the team Thursday.

The Bluejays two top scorers — juniors Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen — grabbed first-team All-Big East honors, while Emma Ronsiek was named to the Big East’s honorable mention squad.

Maly, a Crete graduate, is averaging a career-high 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bluejays, who are the third seed in the Big East Tournament. Jensen, who transferred from Iowa before the 2021-2022 season, averages 15.7 points per game. Ronsiek, a three-time honoree, is averaging 12.6 points per game this season.

Together, they form one of the top 3-point shooting trios in college basketball, with Ronsiek making 38.9%, Maly making 37.4% and Jensen making 33.7%.

For a second straight season, Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist was named Big East Player of the Year. She leads the nation in scoring at 29 points per game.

Photos: Creighton women's basketball final home game vs. Butler