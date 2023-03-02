Creighton head coach Jim Flanery and players Rachael Saunders and Carly Bachelor speak following the Butler vs. Creighton women's basketball game at Creighton University in Omaha on Monday, February 27, 2023. Creighton won the game 74-46.
A strong season from Creighton women’s basketball predictably produced several awards for the team Thursday.
The Bluejays two top scorers — juniors Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen — grabbed first-team All-Big East honors, while Emma Ronsiek was named to the Big East’s honorable mention squad.
Maly, a Crete graduate, is averaging a career-high 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bluejays, who are the third seed in the Big East Tournament. Jensen, who transferred from Iowa before the 2021-2022 season, averages 15.7 points per game. Ronsiek, a three-time honoree, is averaging 12.6 points per game this season.
Together, they form one of the top 3-point shooting trios in college basketball, with Ronsiek making 38.9%, Maly making 37.4% and Jensen making 33.7%.
For a second straight season, Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist was named Big East Player of the Year. She leads the nation in scoring at 29 points per game.