Creighton's Morgan Maly and Team USA went 2-1 during the second day of pool play at the FIBA Women's 3x3 U21 Nations League tournament Saturday in Handan, China.

Maly scored four points in a 21-7 win over Chile and two in a 21-11 win over Japan. She also had two points in a 17-16 loss to China.

China led 14-6 before Team USA scored 10 straight to grab a 16-14 lead. But China scored three points in the final minute for the win.

Team USA is scheduled to return to action against Japan on Sunday morning.